Disney to celebrate centennial with new Franklin Institute exhibit

Calling all Disney fanatics: Mark your calendars.

What's happening: "Disney100: The Exhibition" will launch its world tour at the Franklin Institute on Feb. 18.

Details: The Walt Disney Company will crack open its archives for this immersive, 10-gallery exhibit to mark its 100th anniversary. Imagine a curated, behind-the-scenes look into the creation of your favorite Disney characters, films and shows.

From classics like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel, guests can see hundreds of rare artworks, artifacts, costumes, props and other memorabilia.

You can catch the exhibit at the Franklin Institute through the summer of 2023.

It'll then go to Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri. Other cities along the tour will be announced at a later date.

What's next: Tickets will go on sale this fall. Subscribe to the museum's newsletter to be the first to know once they're released.