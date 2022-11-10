Democrats inch closer to flipping the Pennsylvania House

Democrats are poised to make large gains in the Pennsylvania House following Tuesday's election, potentially threatening Republicans' long-held majority.

Why it matters: Republicans have controlled the state House since 2011 and the Senate since the mid-1990s, resulting in divided governments, most recently under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for the past eight years.

Tuesday marked the first election using new state legislative maps, which reworked district lines for the 253-member General Assembly.

The mapmakers say the new boundaries, put in place once a decade, are more equitable than previous ones, which were heavily tilted toward Republicans.

State of play: The Legislature — which passes the state's $45 billion budget — has sway over nearly every aspect of life in the state, including abortion access, education funding and gun laws.

If Democrats win a majority in the state House, they could help advance Democratic governor-elect Josh Shapiro's agenda next year.

If the GOP maintains majorities in the General Assembly, the party could push through a series of constitutional amendments to bypass Shapiro's veto pen. Among the proposals: voter ID requirements and explicitly stating there's no right to an abortion in the state constitution.

By the numbers: As of Wednesday, House Republicans were projected to win 96 seats compared to 99 for Democrats, with eight races still too close to call, per The Associated Press.

Republicans were projected to maintain their majority in the 50-member state Senate, the AP reported.

Catch up fast: Republicans currently hold a 113-90 advantage over Democrats in the state House, and 28-21 in the Senate.

All 203 members in the state House were up for re-election, along with half the Senate.

What they're saying: State House Democrats credited the new legislative maps for projections they flipped the chamber during a Wednesday news conference outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

Rep. Leanne Krueger predicted that Democrats would win at least 102 seats, a net gain of 12 to give them a razor thin majority of a single seat.

"We've seen all the numbers come in," said state Rep. Jordan Harris. "We've won seats that people didn't think we would be able to take in this cycle."

The other side: Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the state House GOP, did not return a request for comment.

What's ahead: David Dix, a political strategist, told Axios the new legislative map was propelling Democratic wins in the House in this election, and could lead to Republicans losing more seats in the coming years.