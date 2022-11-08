1 hour ago - Politics

What Philadelphia voters need to know on Election Day

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of a megaphone surrounded by ballot shapes.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

All eyes are on Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races today, billed as some of the top contests in the nation.

Why it matters: The future of abortion access is at stake along with other high-profile issues, such as voting rights, gun regulation and education funding.

  • The Keystone State's Senate race is seen as a bellwether that could determine which party will win the majority in the chamber.
  • Plus: There are other down ballot races and questions facing voters too.

What to expect: Polls are open from 7am–8pm. Find your polling place on the city's website.

Mail-in ballots: Mail-in ballots must be received by the city by 8pm today.

  • Submit your mail ballot in person at the County Board of Elections Offices, or at one of the official drop boxes located throughout the city.

Last chance: The state Supreme Court ruled last week that mail-in or absentee ballots submitted without an accurate, handwritten date on the envelope will not be counted. But voters still have time to fix any mistakes.

  • Find out whether your mail ballot is at risk by checking the City Commissioners' website.
  • Those voters can request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections in City Hall Room 140 today from 7:30am-7:30pm or cast a provisional ballot.
  • Issues that could get a mail ballot rejected include those lacking a signature or date, an incorrect date, or not being enclosed in a secrecy envelope.

Of note: The Justice Department announced yesterday it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Philadelphia, for compliance with federal voting rights laws during today's midterms.

What they're saying: Philadelphia police will have "roving teams" that can quickly respond should any Election Day disturbances arise, the department's commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference yesterday.

  • Uniformed officers will wear body-worn cameras and be accompanied by police supervisors when responding to calls, but will otherwise maintain a 100-foot "bubble" around polling places, as required by state law, Outlaw added.

Remember: If you see anything of concern on Election Day, call the election hotline at (215) 686-1590, the city's District Attorney's office at (215) 686-9641 or dial 911 if witnessing potentially dangerous and suspicious behavior at polling places.

  • The commissioners office also set up a hotline 215-686-VOTES for those who experience non-emergency issues inside polling places.

Be smart: Prep for the polls with our Smart Brevity guides on some of the top races.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more