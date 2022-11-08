What Philadelphia voters need to know on Election Day

All eyes are on Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races today, billed as some of the top contests in the nation.

Why it matters: The future of abortion access is at stake along with other high-profile issues, such as voting rights, gun regulation and education funding.

The Keystone State's Senate race is seen as a bellwether that could determine which party will win the majority in the chamber.

Plus: There are other down ballot races and questions facing voters too.

What to expect: Polls are open from 7am–8pm. Find your polling place on the city's website.

Visit the City Commissioners' website to view your sample ballot.

Mail-in ballots: Mail-in ballots must be received by the city by 8pm today.

Submit your mail ballot in person at the County Board of Elections Offices, or at one of the official drop boxes located throughout the city.

Last chance: The state Supreme Court ruled last week that mail-in or absentee ballots submitted without an accurate, handwritten date on the envelope will not be counted. But voters still have time to fix any mistakes.

Find out whether your mail ballot is at risk by checking the City Commissioners' website.

Those voters can request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections in City Hall Room 140 today from 7:30am-7:30pm or cast a provisional ballot.

Issues that could get a mail ballot rejected include those lacking a signature or date, an incorrect date, or not being enclosed in a secrecy envelope.

Of note: The Justice Department announced yesterday it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Philadelphia, for compliance with federal voting rights laws during today's midterms.

The decision comes as there has been increased concern over voter intimidation and potential disruption, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.

What they're saying: Philadelphia police will have "roving teams" that can quickly respond should any Election Day disturbances arise, the department's commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference yesterday.

Uniformed officers will wear body-worn cameras and be accompanied by police supervisors when responding to calls, but will otherwise maintain a 100-foot "bubble" around polling places, as required by state law, Outlaw added.

Remember: If you see anything of concern on Election Day, call the election hotline at (215) 686-1590, the city's District Attorney's office at (215) 686-9641 or dial 911 if witnessing potentially dangerous and suspicious behavior at polling places.

The commissioners office also set up a hotline 215-686-VOTES for those who experience non-emergency issues inside polling places.

Be smart: Prep for the polls with our Smart Brevity guides on some of the top races.