Philadelphia's most haunted places, mapped

Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Philly is 340 years old, and brimming with historic sites and cemeteries that have connections to the paranormal.

So is it any wonder our city is full of haunted places?

What's happening: There are at least 21 places in Philadelphia with documented supernatural sightings, according to reader submissions collected and organized by the 25-year-old paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Ghosts sightings were the most reported (12), followed by "strange figures" (6), and "unexplained noises" (3), per The Shadowlands.

Why it matters: The Axios Visuals team thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this data set, Axios' Sarah Grillo writes.

The big picture: Other cities racked up more haunted places than the City of Brotherly Love, including Houston (30) and Chicago (28).

"Unexplained noises or screams" are the most common category of hauntings, according to an index of nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the U.S. from the entries collected by the website.

Zoom in: Check out these haunted spots in Philly — if you dare.

👻 Ghosts in Eastern State Penitentiary.

😱 Apparitions in Leverington Cemetery.

🎭 The ghost of actor Edwin Forrest at the Walnut Street Theatre.