These are the most haunted places in the U.S.

Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Reports could include multiple categories; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

"Unexplained noises or screams" — that’s the most common category of hauntings in the U.S. And people out West are hearing a lot of them, according to an index of nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations, collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Why it matters: The Axios Visuals team thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this dataset of supposedly haunted places, looking at the types of haunting and which states have the most reported spooky experiences.