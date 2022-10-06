1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants, according to readers
Veganism is more popular than ever with about 2 million Americans following a purely vegan lifestyle, and that sure appears to be the case here in Philly.
State of play: After trying out Fitz on 4th's 100% plant-based menu over the weekend, I asked Axios Philadelphia readers for their thoughts on the city's top vegan spots. Responses came flooding in, so we thought we'd share them with you too. Your picks:
- Bar Bombon, a hip spot in Rittenhouse, has some delicious Puerto Rican-inspired offerings.
- Bourbon and Branch in Northern Liberties boasts that virtually everything on their menu can be made vegan, and readers say the vegan chicken nuggets are a must-try.
- Dimi is a Black-owned single-serve dessert company based in Philly. Their sweet treats, including a new nut-free vegan carrot cake, can be found at many city coffee shops and grocery stores like Riverwards, founder Jeff Aziakou's wife tells Axios.
- Of course, nationally renowned Vedge, in Center City, made the cut. Chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby have perfected high-end vegan dining. I've heard good things about the campfire carrot.
- Grindcore House, a vegan coffee shop where you can also get your daily dose of punk and metal music, is another solid option in South Philly. They're teasing a new seasonal item called the Peach Reaper.
- P.S. & Co. near Rittenhouse Square is keepin' it 100! All their ingredients are organic, vegan, gluten-free and kosher.
- Charlie Was A Sinner has been around for quite some time, and it's reliably good.
