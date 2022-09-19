Philadelphia tech salaries see largest jump in the U.S.

Data: Hired; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Tech salaries in Philly have made the greatest leaps in the last year, compared to anywhere else in the country.

Driving the news: The average tech salary in Philly jumped nearly 12% between 2021 and 2022, when adjusted for cost of living, beating out Silicon Valley and other tech hotspots, according to a new report from Hired.

It's a major reversal from the slight decline in average salary reported the two years prior.

Yes, but: These Philly workers still earn less than their counterparts in tech's coastal powerhouses.

The average tech salary in the San Francisco Bay Area is $174,000, followed by Seattle ($168,000) and New York ($161,000), according to Hired's report.

Philly's average tech salary is about $142,500.

State of play: With the rise of remote work during the pandemic, many workers ditched costly tech cities for more affordable, smaller cities.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region saw the second highest rise in average tech salaries this year, followed by Denver, per the report.

Reality check: While Philly's tech sector saw growth during the pandemic, it remains a small player when it comes to the share of tech startups in the nation.

Plus: The majority of the tech jobs in the region are outside the city in places like King of Prussia and Malvern.

What they're saying: Philly is still a nascent tech hub but its lower cost of living and ease of transportation is helping attract workers, Hired CEO Josh Brenner told Axios.