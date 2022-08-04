Remote workers pushed up incomes and home prices in these cities

Note: Home price change measured from December 2019 to December 2021; Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

The remote work arbitrage ain't what it used to be. I'm talking about the pandemic-fueled phenomenon of white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas.

The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in the formerly inexpensive areas, and made them more expensive. (Rents surged, too.)

In these "pandemic boomtowns," like Boise and Austin, homebuyer incomes (the wages of all the fancy newcomers) soared over the past two years — and home prices went up right along with them, according to a new Redfin analysis of federal mortgage lending data shared exclusively with Axios.

In Boise, the poster-child of pandemic real estate, the median income for home buyers in 2021 was $98,000 — a 24% increase from two years prior. Meanwhile, home prices surged 53% in that time period.

In Austin, it was $137,000 — up 19%.

On the flip side: Homebuyer incomes fell 1.5% in San Francisco, as those workers fled for cheaper environs.

SF and Baton Rouge, La., are the only major metro areas where home prices fell in the two years Redfin examined.

But maybe don't pack your bags for SF unless you're a millionaire ... the city's median home price dropped just 0.5% to $1.58 million.

What's next: These booms aren't busting, per se, but they're slowing down as higher mortgage rates along with the higher prices crush demand.