Philadelphia City Council members move to protect abortion rights

Abortion access protections and affordable housing are among the top priorities of City Council as it regroups today after a summer recess.

What's happening: Councilmembers are kicking off their first legislative session since June with only 13 of its 17 members remaining.

Four Democratic legislators resigned in recent weeks, three of which have launched mayoral bids for the 2023 May primary.

The latest: A trio of councilmembers are expected to put forward a legislative package today they say will bolster abortion rights and protect both patients and providers in the city.

Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks are introducing the bills.

The proposed package would:

Bar anyone from voluntarily sharing information related to people seeking or providing reproductive care in the city for the purposes of prosecution or civil lawsuits.

Update Philly's anti-discrimination laws to protect reproductive health decisions.

Another proposal tied to the package would aim to blunt so-called "vigilante lawsuits" in other states against out-of-state residents seeking abortions here by allowing patients and providers to counter-sue.

A Texas law incentivizes individuals to sue anyone suspected of helping a woman obtain an abortion.

The big picture: An influx of out-of-state patients are expected to seek abortions in Pennsylvania following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

What else: City Council President Darrell Clarke is expected to advance his $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative through the fall, spokesperson Joe Grace told Axios. The effort aims to preserve and build affordable housing and invest in commercial corridors.

Next steps include removing alley trees across the city — "a bane to so many neighborhoods," Grace said.

What to watch: Voters in Districts 7 and 9 will fill those vacant City Council seats in a special election on Nov. 8.