Footie fans in Philly, this English Premier League fest is for you

The English Premier League Fan Fest has a date in Philly this fall.

Driving the news: Fans can watch nine soccer matches streaming from massive television monitors in Dilworth Plaza from Oct. 15-16, including last year's top-ranked teams Manchester City v. Liverpool.

The free event also invites fans to take photos with the Premier League trophy, meet yet-to-be named special guests, play on a mini-soccer pitch and enjoy other activities.

Flashback: The fest was previously scheduled in Philly in 2020 but was derailed due to the pandemic.

The event comes months after Philly was selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Details: NBC Sports' "Premier League Mornings Live" will broadcast from the event outside City Hall.

It'll conclude with the Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

More details about special guests will be released closer to the event, Dan Masonson, a spokesperson for NBC Sports, told Axios.

Be smart: Gates will open at 6am on both days followed by a pregame show at 7am.

What they're saying: "Philly's been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back," Lyndsay Signor, NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement, told the Inquirer.

What's next: Sign up for the Fan Fest on NBC Sports' website.