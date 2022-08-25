Is Joe Beddia plotting a new restaurant in East Kensington?

It sure seems like a sister restaurant to Pizzeria Beddia is coming to East Kensington.

What's happening: Rising Real Estate noticed earlier this week that permits had been issued to transform the former Weisbrod & Hess Brewery on Martha Street into a restaurant from "a major Philadelphia restaurant group."

The permits (view them here) show that the LLC behind the project has the same address as Defined Hospitality, which runs Pizzeria Beddia, and the architect worked on Beddia's Fishtown location — as well as other Defined Hospitality spots, like Suraya and Condesa.

Most tellingly, Joe Beddia shared — and later deleted — a post on his own Instagram story from Michael Parsell, one of the developers of across-the-street neighbor Martha, that said Beddia "and co. are doing right by this building."

Screenshot of an Instagram story posted from Joe Beddia’s account, @pizzacamp, late Wednesday and deleted sometime Thursday.

Defined Hospitality didn't respond to Axios' request for confirmation that it is indeed a Beddia-linked project.

What's next: Given that the site remains something of an urban ruin, it's probably not wise to expect any restaurant to be occupying the space for a while.