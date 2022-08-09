Doug Mastriano's appearance before Jan. 6 committee ends early

Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee, appeared before the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday, but cut the interview short after less than 15 minutes.

Driving the news: Mastriano's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, told the AP he ended the private online meeting after disputing the terms of the state senator's appearance.

Mastriano wanted to be able to record the interview, a request the committee has rejected for other witnesses, according to the New York Times.

Between the lines: This was expected. Mastriano — who was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021 — had sent the committee a letter late last week indicating he might not testify unless he was permitted to record the interview, per Politico.

"Because he's currently in a general election, we just want some protective measures," Palatore told the AP, "to prevent them from putting out a false or misleading quote that would potentially impact the election."

What they're saying: Palatore said he plans to challenge the committee in court, accusing members of not following House rules over conducting depositions, Penn Live reports.

The big picture: A new Monmouth University poll found that American public opinion of former President Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election hasn't shifted after the recent Jan. 6 hearings, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.

Nearly 40% of Americans would still support Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the hearings, the poll found.

