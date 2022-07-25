Data: Baseball Reference; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The Phillies have seen their attendance slip by almost 20% this season when compared to 2019, far outpacing the MLB average of 6.4%.

Why it matters: There's a whole host of reasons fueling the decline, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reports, but the Phillies' slump is unique in our sports-crazy city.

It's not like the product on the field has changed that much. The team has been floating at or under .500 — with no playoff appearances — for the last decade.

One thing that's missing from 2019: hype. The team had just shelled out hundreds of millions on a roster overhaul, including a titanic 13-year, $330 million contract for Bryce Harper.

State of play: MLB season-ticket sales are down 10% year over year. The league's chief revenue officer Noah Garden pins much of the blame on that trend, per Sportico.

The 99-day lockout earlier this year disrupted sales for front offices and also may have turned off some fans.

COVID hasn't gone away, with the BA.5 variant leading to surging case rates across America.

Inflation is also causing folks to tighten their wallets, both for tickets and travel. The latter is important, as the MLB is the professional league most reliant on out-of-town fans, Holy Cross sports economic professor Victor Matheson told the AP.

Yes, but: Other pro teams in our area generally haven't seen a similar attendance decline since before the pandemic.

The Union (4%), Sixers (1.2%) and Eagles (0.15%) all saw modest bumps. The Union and Sixers have both had recent sustained success, while the Eagles annually sell out the Linc.

Only the Flyers have seen a comparable drop in attendance (18.8%) — down from 3rd to 18th among NHL teams — but they're coming off a historically bad season.

The bottom line: Baseball might be in the midst of a fan problem, but the Philly faithful tend to show up when the results are worth their time.