1 hour ago - Business

Philly's 8.8% inflation rate is its highest since 1982

Shane Savitsky
Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Philly area's inflation rate hit 8.8% last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • That's a little behind the national rate of 9.1%, but remains the largest year-over-year increase for our area since January 1982.

Why it matters: It feels like everything's getting more expensive, but our region's wages — up nearly 5% since last year — can't keep up.

State of play: Energy costs are fueling the inflation surge, jumping 46% compared to last June. That's the biggest increase since April 1980.

The good news: There are some signs that the energy crunch is finally slowing across the globe.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more