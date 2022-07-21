Philly's 8.8% inflation rate is its highest since 1982

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Philly area's inflation rate hit 8.8% last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's a little behind the national rate of 9.1%, but remains the largest year-over-year increase for our area since January 1982.

Why it matters: It feels like everything's getting more expensive, but our region's wages — up nearly 5% since last year — can't keep up.

State of play: Energy costs are fueling the inflation surge, jumping 46% compared to last June. That's the biggest increase since April 1980.

Gas was up 59.3% over that period — no doubt contributing mightily to our spiking commute costs.

The good news: There are some signs that the energy crunch is finally slowing across the globe.