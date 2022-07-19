1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. craft summer sipper Shore Tea
Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. announced a collaboration that could make these dog days of summer a little cooler: Shore Tea, a peach-flavored "hard tea."
What to expect: No actual peach juice in this 4.5% ABV sipper, but Wawa promises that it's "lip-smackingly refreshing with just the right amount of sweet kick."
If you want to try it: Shore Tea will make its debut on Thursday at Wawa beer stores in the region, including the grand opening of the newest outpost in Langhorne. Cape May Brewing is hosting a Saturday launch party at its taproom.
- It should be more widely available at other retailers by next Monday.
