Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. craft summer sipper Shore Tea

Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. announced a collaboration that could make these dog days of summer a little cooler: Shore Tea, a peach-flavored "hard tea."

What to expect: No actual peach juice in this 4.5% ABV sipper, but Wawa promises that it's "lip-smackingly refreshing with just the right amount of sweet kick."

If you want to try it: Shore Tea will make its debut on Thursday at Wawa beer stores in the region, including the grand opening of the newest outpost in Langhorne. Cape May Brewing is hosting a Saturday launch party at its taproom.