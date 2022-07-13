19 hours ago - Business

Pennsylvania boosts film tax credit program to $100 million

Alexa Mencia
Illustration of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star labelled "Pennsylvania".
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

You might soon see more of Pennsylvania on the big screen.

What's happening: Pennsylvania's General Assembly gave the state's film industry a $30 million boost as part of a delayed $42.8 billion budget approved late last week.

  • The bump in funding will raise the cap on the state's film tax credit program to $100 million. Of that, $5 million will be set aside for independent film productions.

What they're saying: Greater Philadelphia Film Office officials said in a statement that the boost will attract new business "that would otherwise have gone to another state" and give "local filmmakers a better chance to finance their own projects."

How it works: Pennsylvania offers the credit to productions that spend 60% of their total production budget within the state.

Between the lines: Industry groups and some state legislators had been calling on Pennsylvania to raise the tax credit cap even higher — to $125 million.

What to watch: Industry executives are beginning to navigate post-Roe reversal calls to boycott filming in states with abortion restrictions, particularly those with major tax breaks. Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, but protections hinge on November's gubernatorial election.

