Flight delays and airline staffing shortages hit Philadelphia

Philadelphia isn't immune to the labor pressures disrupting summer vacation plans across the country.

The big picture: Facing staffing shortages, airlines have been struggling to keep pace with a sudden upswing in demand, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports. Many are responding by cutting flights and reducing their commitments to regional airports.

And it's not just your Fourth of July trip that's in jeopardy. Some industry officials told Axios airline staff shortages could extend well into 2023.

Driving the news: On Monday, there were roughly 180 total delays and 27 cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Over recent weeks, it’s become typical for more than a hundred flights to be delayed or canceled at PHL.

American Airlines announced last week it's ending two service routes from PHL into New York state due to a pilot shortage, effective Sept. 7.

Catch up fast: Airlines had two years and billions of dollars in federal aid to make sure they were ready for passengers.

Yes, but: The demand returned with a vengeance and many airlines don't have enough people to fly planes, serve passengers, or unload bags.

The demand returned with a vengeance and many airlines don't have enough people to fly planes, serve passengers, or unload bags. Meanwhile, travel rates are outpacing inflation.

By the numbers: Philadelphia International Airport expects 7.7 million passengers to travel through its terminals between June and August, which is just 18% below this period in 2019, its highest on record.

Travel may not be back to pre-pandemic levels, but it's 13% over this time last year.

What to watch: Some U.S. airlines are offering to boost their pay to attract or retain workers.