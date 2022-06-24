Your Philly weekend: Chinese Lantern Festival, block parties and more

🏮 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival: The cultural festival returned to Franklin Square Tuesday, with more than 30 colorful installations celebrating Chinese heritage.

Open 6-11 pm daily through Aug. 7. Catch live performances, including face-changing, diabolo shaking, foot juggling, and folk dancing.

Tickets: $12-$23. Timed tickets are required on Fridays and Saturdays.

🚃 "SEPTA is a Drag" Tour: Celebrate Pride on a trolley tour hosted by The LoveHer Boys, the city's only active drag king performance group led by people of color, Friday at 5pm.

Learn about LGBTQ history and listen to live music as you visit Independence Hall, City Hall, the Philadelphia Art Museum, and the Gayborhood. Tickets are $39.

🎸 Avenue of the Arts Block Party: The Wawa Welcome to America event Saturday will feature live performances like Bill Jolly, Rated Art, Zo, and Gina Castanzo from "The Voice." The festivities will go from 11am to 7pm.

Kids are welcome too. Check out the 120-foot slide or ride across Broad Street on a 100-foot zip line (free of charge).

🎨 Manayunk Arts Festival: The largest arts festival in the tri-state returns Saturday and Sunday, featuring more than 300 artists.

Explore all kinds of artwork, from glass to basket-weaving and jewelry, along Main Street.

🍺 Sommerfest Block Party: Come out to Brauhaus Schmitz Saturday for the restaurant's 13th anniversary celebration, from 11am and 8pm.