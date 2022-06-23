3 unique spots for remote working in Philadelphia

Tired of your home office or want different scenery than your local coffee spot? We have some suggestions for you.

Warning: These places all have Wi-Fi, but some may not have convenient power outlets.

📚 Parkway Central Library: The Logan Square library has a business resource center in the basement that looks like any other co-working style office. It has computers, copiers, scanners, and printers (basically everything you'll ever need).

Pro tip: Philadelphia's library system has locations throughout the city so take your pick but be wary of varying hours.

🚊 30th Street Station: Set yourself up at one of the tables or benches with outlets.

Pro tip: Great for people-watching, but maybe choose another, less-distracting option for a heavy workload kind of day.

⛺️ United by Blue: Seriously ... an outdoorsy retail shop? Yes. The flagship location downtown serves coffee and all-day breakfast and lunch. It's a peaceful spot for working.