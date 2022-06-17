Festivals galore: Your guide to Juneteenth in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth, with a weekend packed of street fairs. Here's what's happening around town:

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade in West Philly will kick off at 52nd and Parkside at 10am on Sunday, followed by a community festival at Malcolm X Park until 8pm.

Heads up parents, there will also be a children's village from 12-4pm at 46th Street and Girard Avenue.

The Juneteenth Family Pride Picnic on Saturday is designed for Black LGBTQ families, with free food, vendors and history talks.

6945 Germantown Ave, from 11am to 2pm.

The Johnson Historic Site is hosting its 16th annual Juneteenth Festival Saturday, with food trucks and historic reenactments from noon to 6pm at the 6300 block of Germantown Ave.

Black Music City: Juneteenth Celebration returns Sunday for its second year at World Cafe Live, celebrating Philly's Black music history and recognizing current Black artists in the area. 1-5 pm.

The Juneteenth Black Party at Philadelphia's African American Museum is a free event this Sunday, filled with live performances, food, and games. It runs from 11am to 4pm.