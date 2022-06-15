The newly launched Baltimore Banner takes a swing at Philly

First off, we want to say congrats to The Baltimore Banner, a digital news publication that launched yesterday. As another new local outlet, we salute them.

Now that that's out of the way … They really chose Day 1 to take a shot at our lovely city with this story: Six Baltimore cheesesteaks that are better than almost anything in Philly?

What they're saying: "Philadelphia's carryout restaurants often use Cheez Whiz on their subs, which makes the cheesesteak practically inedible," The Banner's Taji Burris writes. "Pair that with the seldom-toasted bread, beef that tastes reheated, and lettuce that overshadows the whole sandwich, and you'll regret even buying one."

Our thought bubble: Yeah, Cheez Whiz is an option, but it's not the default. Any establishment with respect will ask what kind of cheese you want.

Second, who is putting lettuce on their cheesesteak? It doesn't belong.

But in all seriousness, more local news is good news. Congrats, Baltimore!