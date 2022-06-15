1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The newly launched Baltimore Banner takes a swing at Philly

Taylor Allen
A cheesesteak at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 24, 2021. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

First off, we want to say congrats to The Baltimore Banner, a digital news publication that launched yesterday. As another new local outlet, we salute them.

What they're saying: "Philadelphia's carryout restaurants often use Cheez Whiz on their subs, which makes the cheesesteak practically inedible," The Banner's Taji Burris writes. "Pair that with the seldom-toasted bread, beef that tastes reheated, and lettuce that overshadows the whole sandwich, and you'll regret even buying one."

Our thought bubble: Yeah, Cheez Whiz is an option, but it's not the default. Any establishment with respect will ask what kind of cheese you want.

  • Second, who is putting lettuce on their cheesesteak? It doesn't belong.

But in all seriousness, more local news is good news. Congrats, Baltimore!

