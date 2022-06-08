Remembering Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter

Trudy Haynes, Philadelphia's first Black TV reporter, passed away Tuesday morning. She was 95.

"When they say you're the first, that puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders automatically. I gotta be good. Unless you just don't give a damn," Haynes told CBS3 last year.

Catch up fast: Philly's CBS3 Eyewitness News (then KYW-TV) first hired Haynes back in 1965. She worked for the station for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Haynes was already accustomed to breaking barriers, having started her television career as the first Black weather reporter at a station in Detroit in 1963.

During her tenure, she interviewed Martin Luther King Jr., President Lyndon Johnson, and Muhammad Ali.

Haynes was inducted into the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall in 1999.

Of note: CBS3 and The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists award a scholarship, named after Haynes, to a college student pursuing a career in communications or journalism every year.

What they're saying: "At 95 years old, she continued to mentor, inspire, and produce context that brought life to the community. I won't mourn her passing, but celebrate her life and legacy," PABJ president Ernest Owens tweeted.