Philadelphia weekend guide: Pride and The Roots Picnic

🖼 Check out the Rittenhouse Fine Arts Show at Rittenhouse Square today through Sunday. Shop and admire artworks from more than 140 artists. Friday and Saturday: 11am-6pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm.

🍓 The annual Strawberry Festival returns this Saturday at the Historic Strawberry Mansion in Fairmount Park.

Come for the strawberries (The Philadelphia Orchard Project will pick the first ones and thin the beds). Stay for the goat walk (1-3pm). Starting location is at the Mander Recreation Center.

🥤 Taste more than 100 unique hard seltzers at Philadelphia Seltzerland in the Navy Yard Saturday. Tickets: $39-$59.

🎨 Philly's affordable art fair Art for the Cash Poor gets underway this Saturday, from 12-6pm. All artwork is sold for $200 or less, with all sales going directly to local artists and craftspeople.

🎤 The Roots Picnic returns this weekend. The music festival's star-studded lineup spans two days, including headliner Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, and obviously, The Roots.

You can still get tickets but it'll cost you. Tickets range from $225 to $1,099.

🏳️‍🌈 PHL Pride March and Festival kicks off Sunday at 10:30am, starting with speeches. The march will follow at 11am, from Arch and 5th Streets, and then the festival begins around noon.