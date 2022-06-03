32 mins ago - Things to Do

Philadelphia weekend guide: Pride and The Roots Picnic

🖼 Check out the Rittenhouse Fine Arts Show at Rittenhouse Square today through Sunday. Shop and admire artworks from more than 140 artists. Friday and Saturday: 11am-6pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm.

🍓 The annual Strawberry Festival returns this Saturday at the Historic Strawberry Mansion in Fairmount Park.

🥤 Taste more than 100 unique hard seltzers at Philadelphia Seltzerland in the Navy Yard Saturday. Tickets: $39-$59.

🎨 Philly's affordable art fair Art for the Cash Poor gets underway this Saturday, from 12-6pm. All artwork is sold for $200 or less, with all sales going directly to local artists and craftspeople.

🎤 The Roots Picnic returns this weekend. The music festival's star-studded lineup spans two days, including headliner Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, and obviously, The Roots.

  • You can still get tickets but it'll cost you. Tickets range from $225 to $1,099.

🏳️‍🌈 PHL Pride March and Festival kicks off Sunday at 10:30am, starting with speeches. The march will follow at 11am, from Arch and 5th Streets, and then the festival begins around noon.

