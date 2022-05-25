1 hour ago - News

Traffic deaths spike in Pennsylvania in 2021

Taylor Allen
Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania traffic deaths were up more than 9% in 2021, compared to the year before, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The big picture: U.S. traffic deaths hit a 16-year high last year.

By the numbers: 1,234 people in Pennsylvania died in vehicle crashes in 2021.

  • Philadelphia saw 133 traffic-related fatalities last year, according to the state Department of Transportation.
  • It's a slight improvement compared to 2020, when Philly reported 156 traffic deaths — an 88% spike compared to the year prior.

Between the lines: Philly's traffic violence disproportionately affects Black and brown communities and low-income neighborhoods.

What to watch: Safety advocates are pushing for improved street designs to reduce accidents and force drivers to slow down. Some argue U.S. roads prioritize fast movement over other road users.

  • Philadelphia's latest Vision Zero report shows 42% of fatal and serious injury crashes were the result of aggressive driving and speeding.
