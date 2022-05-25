What's the holdup in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate race?

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz continues to maintain a narrow lead in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat following Tuesday's 5pm deadline for counties to report their unofficial results.

Yes, but: The results aren't final and several issues remain unresolved.

What's happening: Oz remains ahead of former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 985 votes, or 0.07%, as of Wednesday evening.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Trump, has held a razor-thin margin over McCormick for days as mail-in and provisional ballots were counted and printing errors in one heavily GOP county led to delays.

Reality check: The race is likely headed to a recount, which is triggered when the margin of victory is within 0.5%, per state law.

The intrigue: A debate over whether undated mail-in ballots should be counted has thrown the primary into further uncertainty.

A federal appeals court ruled last week that Pennsylvania mail-in ballots submitted on time without a handwritten date on the envelope last year must be counted.

The ruling found that the state law's dated envelope requirement was "immaterial," according to the Associated Press.

The latest: Gov. Tom Wolf's administration issued guidance on Tuesday directing counties to count mail-in ballots without dates or with incorrect dates.

Undated mail-in ballots "should be segregated" out of "an abundance of caution" as a determination about whether to use those ballots to certify the election has yet to be made, according to the guidance.

It's ultimately up to the state's 67 individual counties to adhere to the guidance.

Meanwhile, McCormick filed a lawsuit in state Commonwealth Court on Monday to require that all counties count undated mail-in ballots.

McCormick spokesperson Jess Szymanski told Axios that once all Republican votes received on time are counted, they'll unite behind the GOP nominee.

The other side: The Republican National Committee and state GOP are siding with Oz to oppose the counting of undated mail-in ballots.