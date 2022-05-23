GOP primary turns into a war over mail-in voting

U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick has filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania court to make sure all Republican mail-in ballots submitted without a handwritten signature can be counted in the tightly contested primary race.

Why it matters: If successful, the move could help close the gap between McCormick and his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the primary showdown, which is on the verge of a potential recall.

State of play: The lawsuit, filed late Monday in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, asks the state to force all 67 of the counties' boards of elections to count Republican mail-in ballot votes submitted on time without a handwritten date on the envelope.

The basis for the case is a previous federal appellate court ruling that such ballots should be counted, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

"This litigation is to compel the counties to follow the 3rd circuit court order from last week stating that undated ballots returned [on] time, which are also postmarked so technically dated, be counted," a spokesperson for McCormick's campaign told Axios.

The other side: "Unfortunately, the McCormick legal team is following the Democrats' playbook, a tactic that could have long-term harmful consequences for elections in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Oz campaign manager Casey Contres said in a tweet.

"Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to respectfully allow Pennsylvania's vote-counting process to take place and puts his faith in the Republican voters who we believe have chosen him as their nominee," he said.

Context: McCormick filed the lawsuit as the Oz campaign filed a legal motion for a "global challenge to Republican voters" against ballots that were not signed in Philadelphia county, a McCormick spokesperson told Axios.

Oz's team pointed to Contres' earlier tweet when asked for comment.

A spokesperson for McCormick's campaign said he's committed to ensuring "every valid Republican vote is counted," while the Oz's team is "fighting to disenfranchise Republican votes."

What they're saying: "Both the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit have held that mail-in ballots should not be disqualified simply because the voters failed to hand write a date on the exterior mailing envelope of their ballots,” McCormick campaign Chief Legal Counsel Chuck Cooper told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Flashback: A Republican-led Pennsylvania court ruled in January 2022 that the state's mail-in voting law was unconstitutional, saying no-excuse mail-in voting is prohibited under the state's own constitution.

Republicans first sought to overturn mail-in voting laws after Trump's loss in 2020 after they were unsuccessful in disqualifying millions of mail votes, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Here we go again! In Pennsylvania they are unable to count the Mail-In Ballots. It is a BIG MESS," said former President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post, Business Insider reported.

The big picture: Trump-endorsed Oz and former hedge fund CEO McCormick are nearing a statewide recount for its Senate Republican primary.