Charted: airport wait times
Waiting at the Philadelphia airport can take awhile, but it's certainly not the worst in the nation, according to data per Bounce, a luggage storage company.
By the numbers: PHL's 27-minute average wait is among some of the shortest TSA wait times, compared to the 39 U.S. international airports analyzed.
Zoom out: Denver International Airport, Chicago Midway and Boston Logan all have similar wait times.
- Raleigh puts everyone to shame with a 16-minute wait.
Yes, but: At least we're not JFK International Airport in New York or Miami International Airport (around 45 minutes)!
