Charted: airport wait times

Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers. Passport control data takes an average from March 8, 2021, to March 7 and includes all arriving international passengers; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Waiting at the Philadelphia airport can take awhile, but it's certainly not the worst in the nation, according to data per Bounce, a luggage storage company.

By the numbers: PHL's 27-minute average wait is among some of the shortest TSA wait times, compared to the 39 U.S. international airports analyzed.

Zoom out: Denver International Airport, Chicago Midway and Boston Logan all have similar wait times.

Raleigh puts everyone to shame with a 16-minute wait.

Yes, but: At least we're not JFK International Airport in New York or Miami International Airport (around 45 minutes)!