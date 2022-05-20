Inside Philly's new magic bar, the Cauldron Magical Pub
A new fantasy-themed bar is decked out and ready for its debut in Philadelphia next week.
- The Cauldron Magical Pub will soon bring your classic drinks of choice — but with a magic wand, fire and spells — to the Gayborhood.
What's happening: The new bar from South Jersey native Matthew Courtland and his co-founder David Duckworth will be the second to open in the U.S., after the New York City location.
- There are four others in London and Edinburgh, Scotland.
How it works: The bar provides you with two options, a walk-in cocktail bar and the main event.
- Expect molecular mixology at the walk-in bar, plus fantasy-themed food.
- The main event is a $39.99 ticketed adventure in which customers can make their own "magical potion" cocktails for an hour and 40 minutes. The pub provides you with a robe and a wand to assist in the process.
Details: Potion cocktails include the Transfiguration Toniq, a spin on a lavender martini, and the Lost Thyme, a rum, thyme and lemon juice-based cocktail made in a cauldron.
The big picture: The queer-founded company behind the bar is also planning to host more events for the LGBTQ+ community at the new spot.
- "Queer people connect with fantasy because there's themes of not being understood by mainstream society but then finding acceptance in another place where you belong," Duckworth told Axios.
- The New York City location hosts a weekly drag bingo.
Tip: If you want to go, act fast.
- The bar only sells tickets in three-month intervals and has already sold 2,000 pre-sale tickets.
What they're saying: "We want to bring magic across the world and make dreams come true," Duckworth said.
1 cool thing: All of the locations encourage patrons to bring in their favorite fantasy books so they can be donated to underserved schools.
- The owners are working on finding a partnership to do the same in Philly.
Visit: 1305 Locust St.
