Noah and Olivia were Pennsylvania's top baby names in 2021

Taylor Allen
Know any toddlers named Noah or Olivia?

By the numbers: Noah was No. 1 overall, with 698 babies born with that name.

Boys:
  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Benjamin
  4. Oliver
  5. Owen
  6. James
  7. Logan
  8. Henry
  9. Lucas
  10. Mason
Girls:
  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Harper
  8. Isabella
  9. Evelyn
  10. Mia
