Noah and Olivia were Pennsylvania's top baby names in 2021
Know any toddlers named Noah or Olivia?
- Odds are you do. They were the top two most popular baby names in Pennsylvania last year, per new data from the Social Security Administration.
By the numbers: Noah was No. 1 overall, with 698 babies born with that name.
Boys:
- Noah
- Liam
- Benjamin
- Oliver
- Owen
- James
- Logan
- Henry
- Lucas
- Mason
Girls:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Ava
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Harper
- Isabella
- Evelyn
- Mia
