Seated gives you money for dining at some of Philly's best restaurants

There's a way to get almost 20% back when eating at some great restaurants in Philly, and no one (sample size: my friends) seems to know about it.

Check it out: The Seated app partners with places around the city — mostly in Center City, Old City and Northern Liberties — and gives you money for dining out.

To be clear: This isn't sponcon! I'd have no idea Seated exists if I didn't see a TikTok about it, so I'm just spreading the good word.

How it works: You use the app to make a reservation. When you're done, snap a picture of your receipt — make sure the restaurant name, time/date and pre-tip amount are visible — and upload it.

You'll then get rewards dollars to redeem for gift cards at places like Airbnb, Uber and Sephora.

One thing to note: You can only redeem your rewards dollars in multiples of $5.

The bottom line: I had a killer meal at KenLoves BYOB on Wednesday (seriously, go there if you haven't been) and got a $15 Amazon gift card for doing so. Something worth sharing, if you ask me.