The Philadelphia Show marks 60 years of antiques and art

The Philadelphia Show is celebrating its 60th anniversary today by bringing back its in-person show for the first time in two years.

Driving the news: More than 40 vendors will showcase the best in art and design from American artisans at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Friday through Sunday.

While there's plenty of beautiful artwork on display, Hunter Platt, the show's manager, tells Axios "the heart and soul of the show is, and has always been, the antiques."

The intrigue: The Philadelphia Show is one of the largest art, design, and antique festivals in the country, with artworks and relics dating all the way back to the 17th century.

This year's loan exhibition, "Zero to Sixty," honors the show's anniversary by featuring memorable loan exhibits throughout its history.

Flashback: Penn Medicine first debuted the show in 1962 as the University Hospital Antiques Show. Proceeds went to the University Hospital of Pennsylvania until 2018, when it was transferred to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The past two shows were virtual due to the pandemic.

Artist Carolyn Wyeth's "Anthurium Plant." Photo courtesy of exhibitor, Dixon-Hall Fine Art

Visit: Tickets range from $15-$20.

Stop by 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm, or Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 5pm.

Tip: Masks aren't required, but they're strongly recommended, per city guidelines.

A full list of the show's exhibitors is available online.