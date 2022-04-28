Philadelphia's temperatures inch up unevenly across the city

Data: Climate Central/RCC-Acis.org/NCEI; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Philadelphia metro area is 3.4 degrees warmer now than it was in 1970, according to a Climate Central analysis.

That's almost a full degree higher than the national average.

The big picture: 49 states and 99% of the 246 U.S. cities reviewed by Climate Central are getting warmer, with average temperatures increasing by 2.6 degrees nationwide.

In Pennsylvania, temps are up 2.8 degrees.

Zoom in: Heat isn't distributed evenly across the city. Low-income neighborhoods tend to be hotter, due in part to low tree canopy, fewer green spaces, more exposure to asphalt surfaces, and a legacy of redlining.

Hunting Park, Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion, and Point Breeze are some of the warmest in Philadelphia.

Average surface temperatures show that some neighborhoods can be as much as 22 degrees hotter than others, according to the city.

Of note: Philadelphia's tree canopy declined by 6% between 2008 and 2018.

What to watch: Philly has set a goal under its Greenworks initiative to increase tree canopy to cover 30% in each of the city's neighborhoods by 2025.