Conor Lamb claims endorsement Philly's 5th Ward didn't give

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb thanked Philadelphia's 5th Ward Democrats on Sunday for endorsing him in the U.S. Senate race.

The intrigue: They didn't.

What happened: Democratic Ward Leader Michael Boyle tells Axios he contacted Lamb's campaign last Friday to request a donation to help pay for letters to send to voters in the ward.

Boyle informed the campaign that Lamb won endorsements in 19 of the ward's 37 divisions.

On Sunday evening, Lamb posted on Twitter that he received the committee's endorsement. Several committee members quickly responded seeking to correct the misinformation.

Of note: Lamb's campaign didn't respond to Axios' request for comment. As of Tuesday morning, the tweet was still up.

Flashback: The 5th Ward committee held an endorsement meeting in March, but there wasn't a clear majority among members. As a result, the members decided not to provide any endorsement and, instead, allow the divisions to speak for themselves.

Lamb scored slightly more than half, while state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta received full endorsements from 11 divisions and received partial support in two others.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was endorsed by two divisions and has partial support in a third. Three divisions decided not to vote for anyone.

Between the lines: This is just the latest example of politicians stretching the truth about endorsements.

Earlier this month, state Rep. Brian Sims ran an ad that falsely implied that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro endorsed him for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, AP reports.

What they're saying: "It seems disingenuous, it makes me question his integrity in general," Marisa Shaaban, a committee member, tells Axios.