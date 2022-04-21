State of the city: Philadelphia's pandemic scars and signs of healing

New Pew research is giving Philly a glimpse into signs of healing and ongoing challenges in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

Driving the news: Pew released its new report on the state of the city Wednesday, outlining Philadelphia's progress in recovery. Here's a rundown on where things stand:

COVID-19: So far, the city has recorded a total of more than 300,000 cases and over 5,000 deaths.

47% of Philadelphians say they know someone who has died of the virus, as of January.

Of those, more than half of Black and Hispanic residents say they know someone who has died from COVID-19, compared to one-third of white Philadelphians.

Population: Philly's population dropped by 1.7% from 2020-2021, primarily driven by increased migration and mortality rates.

Between 1990 and 2020, the number of non-Hispanic white residents dropped from more than half of the city's population to one-third, while Hispanic and Asian communities nearly tripled. The share of Black residents remained stagnant.

Economy: Unemployment dropped to 5.8% by the end of 2021, the same rate as pre-pandemic levels.

15% of commuters are projected to never return to working in the city, which will have long-term impacts on the city's wage tax.

Small and midsize businesses' delinquency rates, which neared 7% in 2021, are on the decline but still higher than before the pandemic.

The city issued a record number of residential building permits last year.

Opioid epidemic: Opioid-related deaths increased from 1,150 deaths in 2019 to an estimated 1,250 in 2021. In recent years, roughly 4 in 5 opioid deaths have involved fentanyl.

Philadelphia has the second-highest rate of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents compared to other major counties. It trails only Baltimore.

