New senior affordable housing arrives in Strawberry Mansion

The exterior of Susquehanna Residences.
A new senior affordable housing facility in Strawberry Mansion is welcoming its first residents.

What's happening: At least 46 seniors have moved into Susquehanna Residences since last month, and more are on the way.

Why it matters: There are about 10,000 seniors on the Philadelphia Housing Authority's waitlist for affordable housing, the agency tells Axios.

  • Susquehanna Residences alone has 700 people on its waiting list. While the complex only has 78 one-bedroom apartments, it's one step toward filling that need.

Details: Susquehanna Residences' developer, SAA|EVI, focuses on inclusive community development.

  • The bulk of the units (51) are dedicated for seniors with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income level, which is $33,100 for one person.
  • A total of 17 units are capped at 60% AMI — $39,720 for one person.
  • The facility has set aside 10 apartments for those with incomes at or below 20% AMI, $13,240 for one person. Eight are set aside for those who've experienced homelessness, and two are designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

Between the lines: The PHA provided two vacant lots and a $6.5 million loan to cover construction costs for the project.

  • The agency also entered into a Housing Assistance Payment contract to provide $18.7 million in subsidies over 20 years.

What they're saying: "When we come into these communities, we make a commitment to the existing people that we're going to do something for them," Ernst Valery, the president of a SAA|EVI, told Axios.

