New senior affordable housing arrives in Strawberry Mansion

A new senior affordable housing facility in Strawberry Mansion is welcoming its first residents.

What's happening: At least 46 seniors have moved into Susquehanna Residences since last month, and more are on the way.

Why it matters: There are about 10,000 seniors on the Philadelphia Housing Authority's waitlist for affordable housing, the agency tells Axios.

Susquehanna Residences alone has 700 people on its waiting list. While the complex only has 78 one-bedroom apartments, it's one step toward filling that need.

Details: Susquehanna Residences' developer, SAA|EVI, focuses on inclusive community development.

The bulk of the units (51) are dedicated for seniors with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income level, which is $33,100 for one person.

A total of 17 units are capped at 60% AMI — $39,720 for one person.

The facility has set aside 10 apartments for those with incomes at or below 20% AMI, $13,240 for one person. Eight are set aside for those who've experienced homelessness, and two are designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

Between the lines: The PHA provided two vacant lots and a $6.5 million loan to cover construction costs for the project.

The agency also entered into a Housing Assistance Payment contract to provide $18.7 million in subsidies over 20 years.

What they're saying: "When we come into these communities, we make a commitment to the existing people that we're going to do something for them," Ernst Valery, the president of a SAA|EVI, told Axios.