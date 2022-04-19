Mistrial declared in Philly Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson's bribery trial
A federal judge declared a mistrial in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, on Tuesday.
Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said the jury "reached a deadlock" after deliberating for roughly 25 hours, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "Sending them back to deliberate any further may be coercive," he said.
- Prosecutors did not immediately say if they intend to retry the case.
State of play: Federal prosecutors had accused Johnson, a three-term Democrat who represents District 2, of accepting more than $66,000 in bribes from nonprofit charter school operator Universal Companies.
- In exchange, prosecutors had alleged Johnson supported legislation that helped boost the resale value of one of Universal Companies' properties and helped protect other properties from seizure.
- Johnson was accused of accepting the bribes through a consulting contract his wife had with Universal Companies in 2013 and 2014.
What they're saying: Johnson's and Chavous' attorneys released a joint statement Tuesday.
- "We are gratified that some of the jurors appear to recognize the government did not introduce a single piece of hard evidence that either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous did something wrong."
Zoom out: Johnson is the second city legislator to stand trial on federal corruption charges in the last year.
- In November, jurors found then-City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John Dougherty guilty of conspiracy charges in a federal bribery trial.
- Henon resigned from his seat in January and is scheduled to be sentenced this month.
