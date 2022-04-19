Mistrial declared in Philly Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson's bribery trial

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, on Tuesday.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said the jury "reached a deadlock" after deliberating for roughly 25 hours, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "Sending them back to deliberate any further may be coercive," he said.

Prosecutors did not immediately say if they intend to retry the case.

State of play: Federal prosecutors had accused Johnson, a three-term Democrat who represents District 2, of accepting more than $66,000 in bribes from nonprofit charter school operator Universal Companies.

In exchange, prosecutors had alleged Johnson supported legislation that helped boost the resale value of one of Universal Companies' properties and helped protect other properties from seizure.

Johnson was accused of accepting the bribes through a consulting contract his wife had with Universal Companies in 2013 and 2014.

What they're saying: Johnson's and Chavous' attorneys released a joint statement Tuesday.

"We are gratified that some of the jurors appear to recognize the government did not introduce a single piece of hard evidence that either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous did something wrong."

Zoom out: Johnson is the second city legislator to stand trial on federal corruption charges in the last year.