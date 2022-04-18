Philly's mask mandate returns as group sues city

Philly's reinstated mask mandate takes effect Monday as a group of businesses and residents seeks to overturn it through a state lawsuit.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Commonwealth Court on Saturday, claims the city lacks the authority to impose a mask mandate, the Associated Press reports.

The group accuses city health officials of usurping the "power and authority" of the state.

Catch up fast: Philly is the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, which it had dropped in early March.

The city moved to Level 2 of its four-tiered system last week, after COVID-19 cases began to rise again. City health officials say the Omicron subvariant B.A.2 is driving the increase.

As of last Sunday, the positivity rate is 7.7%, a drastic decrease compared to the height of Omicron over the winter.

Of note: The city's mask mandate is at odds with the CDC, which currently does not recommend mandated masking here.

How it works: Masks are required in all indoor public spaces, including schools, child care settings, businesses, restaurants and government buildings.

The city will rely on the public to report businesses not complying to the city's 311 hotline.

Flashback: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the governor's statewide mask mandate in schools in December.