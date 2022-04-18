Philly's mask mandate returns as group sues city
Philly's reinstated mask mandate takes effect Monday as a group of businesses and residents seeks to overturn it through a state lawsuit.
Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Commonwealth Court on Saturday, claims the city lacks the authority to impose a mask mandate, the Associated Press reports.
- The group accuses city health officials of usurping the "power and authority" of the state.
Catch up fast: Philly is the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, which it had dropped in early March.
- The city moved to Level 2 of its four-tiered system last week, after COVID-19 cases began to rise again. City health officials say the Omicron subvariant B.A.2 is driving the increase.
- As of last Sunday, the positivity rate is 7.7%, a drastic decrease compared to the height of Omicron over the winter.
Of note: The city's mask mandate is at odds with the CDC, which currently does not recommend mandated masking here.
How it works: Masks are required in all indoor public spaces, including schools, child care settings, businesses, restaurants and government buildings.
- The city will rely on the public to report businesses not complying to the city's 311 hotline.
Flashback: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the governor's statewide mask mandate in schools in December.
- The high court found that Gov. Tom Wolf's administration didn't have the authority to impose such a requirement, the AP reports.
