Pennsylvania Rep. Amen Brown gets to stay on the primary ballot

State Rep. Amen Brown, of West Philly, will stay on the upcoming primary ballot to compete for Pennsylvania's newly created 10th Legislative District.

Driving the news: Brown was sued earlier this month by three voters for not meeting residency requirements and failing to disclose financial information.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ultimately ruled this week that Brown could remain on the ballot, arguing that the violations didn't appear to be intentional.

Context: Brown currently represents the 190th District, but is trying to switch to the 10th, which transferred from western Pennsylvania during the redistricting process.

He's a Democrat who's known for being hard on crime, like pushing for mandatory minimum sentences. It's led to friction among others in his party, including Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Brown has a history of legal issues, including accusations last year that he was involved in deed fraud.

State of play: Brown faces two challengers in the May 17 primary:

Sajda Blackwell, a radio personality and a relative of former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell.

Cassandra Green, who's already secured endorsements from the Pennsylvania Working Families Party and Councilmembers Helen Gym and Jamie Gauthier.

What they're saying: The state court found that Brown's violations were "consistent with the Candidate's general irresponsibility and poor handling of his affairs."

The court added that Brown "merely committed a mistake resulting from the lackadaisical attitude he routinely displays toward serious matters."

Brown did not return Axios' request for comment.