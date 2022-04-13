University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax, who has a history of making inflammatory and racist statements, is drawing public ire again.

Driving the news: In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson last week, she said "non-Western peoples," and specifically Black Americans, harbor resentment and shame over Western achievements.

She then went on to disparage Asian and South Asian doctors at Penn Medicine, singling out Indian women.

"They are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites, and yet on some level, their country is a s--thole. ... They've realized that we've outgunned and outclassed them in every way," she said.

Between the lines: Wax's latest remarks come as the university is already facing pressure to take disciplinary action against her for comments she made about Asian immigrants in December.

The school launched a review process earlier this year, which could lead to sanctions.

Penn declined to comment on the status of the review until the proceedings are finished.

Of note: Wax's history of making inflammatory comments traces back beyond December. In 2019, Wax said America would be "better off with more whites and fewer non-whites."

In 2018, she inaccurately claimed Black students "rarely" graduate high in their class.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania's law school tells Axios that "Professor Wax's views do not reflect our values or practices."

Wax did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Neil Makhija, a Penn Law lecturer and the executive director of Indian American Impact, tells Axios he's concerned about Wax's escalation of inflammatory comments on a platform as big as Fox News.

"It's irresponsible to use your position to lend credibility to these overtly racist sentiments that don't recognize Indian Americans for who we are," he says.

What's next: It's unclear how much longer Penn's faculty review process will take.