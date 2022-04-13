Penn Law professor Amy Wax makes racist remarks on Tucker Carlson show
University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax, who has a history of making inflammatory and racist statements, is drawing public ire again.
Driving the news: In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson last week, she said "non-Western peoples," and specifically Black Americans, harbor resentment and shame over Western achievements.
- She then went on to disparage Asian and South Asian doctors at Penn Medicine, singling out Indian women.
- "They are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites, and yet on some level, their country is a s--thole. ... They've realized that we've outgunned and outclassed them in every way," she said.
Between the lines: Wax's latest remarks come as the university is already facing pressure to take disciplinary action against her for comments she made about Asian immigrants in December.
- The school launched a review process earlier this year, which could lead to sanctions.
- Penn declined to comment on the status of the review until the proceedings are finished.
Of note: Wax's history of making inflammatory comments traces back beyond December. In 2019, Wax said America would be "better off with more whites and fewer non-whites."
- In 2018, she inaccurately claimed Black students "rarely" graduate high in their class.
What they're saying: A spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania's law school tells Axios that "Professor Wax's views do not reflect our values or practices."
- Wax did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
Neil Makhija, a Penn Law lecturer and the executive director of Indian American Impact, tells Axios he's concerned about Wax's escalation of inflammatory comments on a platform as big as Fox News.
- "It's irresponsible to use your position to lend credibility to these overtly racist sentiments that don't recognize Indian Americans for who we are," he says.
What's next: It's unclear how much longer Penn's faculty review process will take.
- Indian American Impact is slated to hold a summit next month in D.C. Makjiha told Axios he's planning to adjust programming to discuss the incident and create solutions against anti-Asian and South Asian hate in educational settings.
