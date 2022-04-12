Morris Home welcomes community to recovery center's new location

Morris Home is holding an unveiling and grand opening ceremony Tuesday for the residential alcohol and drug treatment center's new location in West Philly.

"We want to celebrate our community and all the hard work we did to get to this point," Laura Sorensen, Morris Home's director, tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's the only alcohol and drug recovery home in the country specifically designed to serve transgender and gender-noncomforming individuals.

Sorensen said they'd been looking for a new location to house more people and to provide better security after various incidents of harassment, including attempted arson.

Catch up fast: It took Morris Home roughly four years to find its new location at 23 S. 44th St.

The center was originally scheduled to move last year. But pandemic-driven supply chain and construction issues contributed to the delay.

Details: The new location can house 14 people. The organization previously only had space for nine.

Morris Home also collaborated with Anthropologie, which provided furniture and helped style rooms.

Plus: The new location is equipped with more security cameras, as well as a sensory motor regulation treatment (SMART) therapy room, equipped with different lighting options and stimulation tools for sessions.

What's ahead: A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the new property at 11am, followed by house tours and live performances throughout the day. Staff will be giving out treats, swag, Narcan and fentanyl test strips for free.

Residents will officially move into the space next month.

1 tip: Organizers advise visitors not to park on 44th Street between Market and Chestnut.

Flashback: The residents of Morris Home and muralist Kah Yangni created the city's first mural showcasing trans and gender-nonconforming people in Fishtown.