Pennsylvania sees an increase in statehouse reporters

Data: Pew Research Center; Note: Includes part-time and contract workers; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania is one of 31 states that saw a recent rise in statehouse reporters, a new Pew Research Center study found.

Why it matters: Statehouses are the epicenter of key policy debates, and the decisions in Harrisburg have major implications for the economy, education, residents and beyond.

State of play: Pennsylvania went from having 41 total statehouse reports in 2014 to 47 this year. Of that 47, 28 are full-time reporters.

Between the lines: New nonprofit outlets are driving the gains in Pennsylvania and nationwide, offsetting dwindling newspapers.

The report mentioned Spotlight PA as well as States Newsroom, whose local affiliate is Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Zoom out: Nationally, the number of journalists covering statehouses has grown by 11% compared to eight years ago.

Newspapers declined the most but still makes up the largest sector.

Of note: Pew researchers conducted a census of reporters covering all 50 states and interviewed reporters, editors, legislative staff and industry experts.