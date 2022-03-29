Philly Councilmember Kendra Brooks pushes for wealth tax again

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia Councilmember Kendra Brooks is renewing calls to implement a city wealth tax that takes aim at stock market holding gains.

Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Philly Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Helen Gym will join Brooks for a virtual campaign Tuesday afternoon.

State of play: Brooks' proposal, which she first introduced in 2020, would tax the value of direct holdings in stocks and bonds, with a max rate of 0.4%.

The top 5% of families with incomes of $364,000 or more would account for nearly three-quarters of the tax revenues. The plan could generate about $200 million annually, the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center tells Axios.

The money from this tax ideally would go to mobile crisis response units, libraries, homeless services and recreation centers, Brooks said.

Context: The city already had a wealth tax, which brought in $17 million annually. But it was repealed in 1997.

Also, Philadelphia has one of the nation's highest state and local tax burdens on low-income households.

The big picture: Pushes to tax the rich often gain momentum around election years.

President Joe Biden is also proposing a tax on the wealthy. His plan would require all American households worth at least $100 million to pay at least a 20% tax on income, stock portfolios and other assets.

Between the lines: Philadelphia's City Council president is in charge of assigning proposals to committees for a hearing. But Darrell Clarke hasn't done so for Brooks' plan in the two years since it was introduced.

Brooks tells Axios she thinks she'll have a better shot this time around because she has more support.

Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Clarke, said tax bills are considered during the budget process, which begins next week.

Of note: Gym and Gauthier are cosponsors to the bill. Brooks also has the support of a few labor unions, including District Council 33 and 47.

What they're saying: "The majority of Philadelphians are suffering post-pandemic, and the urgency is different compared to when we introduced it in 2020. The time is now," Brooks said.

Mike Shields, a project manager at the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, called Brooks' plan a good initiative but raised concerns about "how much teeth it has in terms of its legislative power."

What to watch: Brooks will reintroduce the bill Thursday, the same day as Mayor Jim Kenney's budget address.