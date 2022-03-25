Grab a quick bite at Suya Suya West African Grill in Philly's NoLibs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I was itching for some takeout this week and have been wanting to visit Suya Suya since it opened last year.

Philadelphia has no shortage of fantastic West African food, especially in West Philly, but I ventured to Northern Liberties to try the spot myself.

How it works: The menu is simple, and while there are other options, the restaurant's main draw is the bowls.

Choose a protein (steak, chicken, shrimp or Brussels sprouts), a base (uto, jollof, vegan jollof or okoko baked rice) and a side (cornbread or plantains).

What I ordered: Steak Suya Bowl with jollof rice, white Suya sauce, a side salad and a side of plantains. I opted for medium spice.

The steak was fantastic — perfectly seasoned.

I would order the plantains on their own to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Yes, but: The standout is the jollof rice, cooked with tomatoes, onions, meat, vegetables and spices.

Price: $15.

The bottom line: This is the spot for a quick bite that won't disappoint and will leave you full.

Visit: 400 Fairmount Ave. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30am to 8pm.