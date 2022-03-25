43 mins ago - Food and Drink

Grab a quick bite at Suya Suya West African Grill in Philly's NoLibs

Taylor Allen
A steak suya bowl from Suya Suya West African Grill in Northern Liberties
A steak suya bowl from Suya Suya West African Grill in Northern Liberties. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

I was itching for some takeout this week and have been wanting to visit Suya Suya since it opened last year.

  • Philadelphia has no shortage of fantastic West African food, especially in West Philly, but I ventured to Northern Liberties to try the spot myself.

How it works: The menu is simple, and while there are other options, the restaurant's main draw is the bowls.

  • Choose a protein (steak, chicken, shrimp or Brussels sprouts), a base (uto, jollof, vegan jollof or okoko baked rice) and a side (cornbread or plantains).

What I ordered: Steak Suya Bowl with jollof rice, white Suya sauce, a side salad and a side of plantains. I opted for medium spice.

  • The steak was fantastic — perfectly seasoned.
  • I would order the plantains on their own to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Yes, but: The standout is the jollof rice, cooked with tomatoes, onions, meat, vegetables and spices.

Price: $15.

The bottom line: This is the spot for a quick bite that won't disappoint and will leave you full.

Visit: 400 Fairmount Ave. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30am to 8pm.

