Philly Flower Show adds new events and a pop-up restaurant this year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) will offer a bevy of new activities and events at this year's Flower Show in South Philly's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park.

The society is also getting rid of timed tickets and attendance limitations put in place last year due to the pandemic.

Details: The show, which runs June 11-19, will include daily live music, as well as:

Early morning tours.

Interactive gardening workshops, called potting parties ($10).

The "Butterflies Live!" outdoor exhibit featuring hundreds butterflies and a pollinator garden ($5).

Artisan Row, where visitors can make crafts like flower crowns and candles ($20-$25).

For families, the new interactive outdoor exhibit, "Kids Cocoon and Play Space," features a playground and daily gardening programming.

Plus: There's a new pop-up restaurant dubbed The Lakes, featuring bistro fare from James Beard Award-winning chef Jean-Marie Lacroix, whose namesake restaurant is based in the Rittenhouse Hotel.

And on June 18, guests can enjoy drag performances, music, food, drinks and other activities at "Flowers After Hours" ($75 a person).

What they're saying: "Engagement is definitely one of the big changes this year … because we really couldn't do that last year," Sam Lemheney, PHS chief of shows and events, said during a news conference Monday.

"We couldn't get people to garden, we couldn't get them to actually get involved and get their hands dirty," he added.

What to know: Tickets are on sale now on the society's website and cost $20-$25 for children and $30-$50 for adults.

What's next: The PHS will soon reveal more details about the how and where the show will operate in the future, Lemheney said.

"Right now, we're having lots of conversations with our board, with our team to really understand and make the right decision as we go forward into the future," he said.

Of note: The Flower Show was held indoors in March throughout its nearly 200-year history, until it moved outdoors for the first time last year.