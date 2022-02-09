What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Take a look at plans for this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.

What's happening: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), which puts on the annual floral affair, shared renderings of what to expect from the 2022 show's theme: "In Full Bloom."

What they're saying: Sam Lemheney, chief of shows and events for PHS, told Axios that the theme, which can also mean "in full health," is a nod to the many people who turned to horticulture and gardening during the pandemic.

Lemheney noted that PHS will include a larger diversity of designers at this year’s show, as well as more food and beverage offerings, including vegan options.

Details: The show runs from June 11-19 at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in South Philly.

Tickets are on sale now on the society's website and cost $20-$25 for children and $30-$50 for adults.

A rendering of the 2022 Flower Show's "Kids' Cocoon & Play Space," which will be located next to concession stands. Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society