Work to Ride sets date for its first Polo Classic in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Philadelphia nonprofit that runs an equestrian program geared toward helping low-income youth is hosting its inaugural Polo Classic on Sept. 24.

Driving the news: Work to Ride, one of the few programs in the country that aims to make equine sports more accessible to youth, is raising money to renovate its center in Fairmount Park.

The nonprofit is a little less than $2 million short of the $8 million needed to update the outdoor riding arena and build an indoor facility.

State of play: Work to Ride's Polo Classic is expected to attract up to 3,000 people.

Two polo matches will lead up to the Feature Cup Match, in which professional players will compete for a championship title.

The intrigue: Notable names participating include Work to Ride alum Kareem Rosser, who was part of the first all Black team to win the U.S. Polo Association's National Interscholastic Championship in 2011.

Nacho Figueras, dubbed "the Beckham of polo" and considered to be one of the most famous polo players in the world, will be competing on the opposite team.

The two were former teammates on BlackWatch Polo.

What they're saying: "I am where I am today because of Work to Ride, and the impact the program had on my life was immeasurable," Rosser said in a statement. "I hope that my journey can inspire hope and inspiration in the lives of other young children in Philadelphia."

Figueras said he's eager to compete against his old friend and teammate.

"Work to Ride far surpasses the stable walls — it changes lives," he said.

What to watch: Tickets go on sale May 16.