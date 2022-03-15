Pennsylvania's arts investment lags most neighboring states

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania trails most of its neighbors in budgeting money for state art agencies, according to data from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

Why it matters: Art can create jobs, attract commercial traffic and strengthen communities. But it requires steady investment.

Context: The state legislature appropriates funding for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts each year as part of its annual budget process.

The division is expected to get $10.5 million in the 2022 budget, according to NASAA.

Of note: The data doesn't account for the total amount of public funding spent on the arts in Pennsylvania because it doesn't include local or federal governments, philanthropies or private donors.

By the numbers: NASAA ranks Pennsylvania 27th in the nation in projected per capita funding for state arts agencies for the ongoing fiscal year that ends in June. The state allocates $0.82 per person.

Connecticut tops the list, at nearly $10 per capita, according to the nonprofit.

Zoom in: Philadelphia invested more than $3 million in local arts last year as part of the New Normal Budget Act that is supposed to mitigate social and racial disparities exasperated by the pandemic.