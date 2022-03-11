New bill sets 2025 deadline for Philly schools to limit lead in water

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philly is considering new legislation to combat lead-contaminated water in local schools.

Driving the news: Councilmember Helen Gym introduced a bill Thursday to push Philly schools to install modern water filtration systems by 2025.

State of play: The district is working on installing at least one filtered hydration station per 100 students, per floor in its 269 school buildings.

More than 1,320 have been installed already, and 800 more are on the way.

Between the lines: The legislation push comes a month after environmental advocates at Penn Environment and PennPIRG released a study indicating that 61% of water sources tested in district schools contained lead.

The report also found that 98% of the water sources in 65 schools tested positive for some level of contamination.

The district referred to the report as a "mischaracterization," citing its policy to shut down water fountains or sinks that test above 10 parts per billion (ppb) — the allowable lead level in Philadelphia.

Of note: Philadelphia's lead threshold is lower than the federal level of 15 ppb.

The study considers any amount above 1 ppb as contamination.

Yes, but: There is no safe level of lead, according to the World Health Organization.

What they're saying: "We want every student, every family, and every school community to feel confident in knowing the water they drink is lead free," Gym said in a statement.

District spokesperson Christina Clark told Axios it's a challenge to get the rest of the filters and hydration stations because of the lack of money and limited availability of licensed plumbers.

Clark said the additional 800 hydration stations will cost more than $1 million.

"We all share the same mission to ensure abundant safe drinking water is available in our schools," Clark said.

Jerry Jordan, president of Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, supports the legislation.