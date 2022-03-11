ABC's "Abbott Elementary" gives back with free book fairs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

West Philly's Harrity Elementary, the school that "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson based her hit sitcom on, is getting a free book fair next week.

What's happening: ABC, the network behind the show, is partnering with Scholastic to provide free book fairs to seven Title 1 schools from March 14-18, Variety reports.

How it works: Each student will get two free books. Teachers will receive 10 each.

Other participating schools include: