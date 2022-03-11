ABC's "Abbott Elementary" gives back with free book fairs
West Philly's Harrity Elementary, the school that "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson based her hit sitcom on, is getting a free book fair next week.
What's happening: ABC, the network behind the show, is partnering with Scholastic to provide free book fairs to seven Title 1 schools from March 14-18, Variety reports.
How it works: Each student will get two free books. Teachers will receive 10 each.
Other participating schools include:
- Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pennsylvania.
- Bond Elementary in Chicago.
- Dayton's Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis.
- Freeman Elementary in Flint, Michigan.
- Contrade Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.