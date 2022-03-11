1 hour ago - News

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" gives back with free book fairs

Taylor Allen
A photo of Quinta Brunson, star and creator of "Abbott Elementary," appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Quinta Brunson, star and creator of "Abbott Elementary," appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Photo: Randy Holmes/Getty

West Philly's Harrity Elementary, the school that "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson based her hit sitcom on, is getting a free book fair next week.

What's happening: ABC, the network behind the show, is partnering with Scholastic to provide free book fairs to seven Title 1 schools from March 14-18, Variety reports.

How it works: Each student will get two free books. Teachers will receive 10 each.

Other participating schools include:

  • Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pennsylvania.
  • Bond Elementary in Chicago.
  • Dayton's Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis.
  • Freeman Elementary in Flint, Michigan.
  • Contrade Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles.
