Eric Wareheim's Philly food tour should guide your next dinner reservation

Comedian Eric Wareheim came back home to Philly this week, and his quick culinary tour through the city should help guide your future dinner reservations.

Why it matters: You might know him as one half of Tim and Eric, but his suggestions are legit. His cookbook "Foodheim" was a New York Times bestseller last year. He co-runs a natural vineyard. And his Instagram is a self-described "Top Food Blog."

His stops, centered upon a foray to his good friend Joe Beddia's Hoagie Room and Riesling-drinking party:

Dalessandro's: "Wiz Wit 4 Life"

"Wiz Wit 4 Life" Gabriella's Vietnam: "Fresh and legit Vietnamese with good ingredients. What else do you need?"

"Fresh and legit Vietnamese with good ingredients. What else do you need?" Kpod: "Ask for [chef Peter Serpico's] mother's Kimchi in your banchan. It's the real stuff."

"Ask for [chef Peter Serpico's] mother's Kimchi in your banchan. It's the real stuff." Laser Wolf: "I love when hummus is the main event. And when it's surrounded by pickles and other dippers and perfect pita."

"I love when hummus is the main event. And when it's surrounded by pickles and other dippers and perfect pita." Tony Luke's: "Start with a steak, end with a steak. In true Philly Phashion."

Our thought bubble: I used Eric's Instagram to guide dinner reservations on a recent trip to Mexico City, and there were zero misses.